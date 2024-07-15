BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $724.91 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.91 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,672.85 or 1.00176766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00069258 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04002934 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

