BITICA COIN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.78 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,671.35 or 0.99954650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00070810 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04002934 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.