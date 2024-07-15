Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $115.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $117.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $120.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

