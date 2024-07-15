BMO Capital Markets Raises Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $7.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

