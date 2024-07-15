Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 3,558 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,520,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08.

BRZE stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

