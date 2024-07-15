Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 7,502 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadcom Stock Down 89.9 %

AVGO traded down $1,529.25 on Monday, hitting $171.42. 22,937,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,351,504. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.