Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $36,180,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $29,582,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $20,747,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after buying an additional 1,219,509 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $18,226,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

