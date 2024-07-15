Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target at $2.27

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.27.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $938.32 million, a P/E ratio of 204.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

