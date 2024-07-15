Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price at $11.12

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.01. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Azul will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

