Brokerages Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Target Price at $18.94

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after purchasing an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,116,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 317,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 839,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $17.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

