Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $19.82

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP
Plains GP Stock Down 0.4 %
PAGP opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Plains GP Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
