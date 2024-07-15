Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $37.15

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.