Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT at $82.50

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

