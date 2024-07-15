Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRKL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.