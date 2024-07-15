BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$103.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

DOO stock opened at C$94.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

