Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $153.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,146. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.