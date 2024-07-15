Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

