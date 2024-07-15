Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Bunge Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Bunge Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

