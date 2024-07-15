Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.60

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 538050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Burberry Group Stock Down 16.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

