Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BURL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.87.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $252.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after buying an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $77,735,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.