Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BRNY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.27. 624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

