CAB Payments’ (CABP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
CAB Payments Stock Performance
Shares of CABP opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,236.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.13. CAB Payments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314.73 ($4.03).
About CAB Payments
