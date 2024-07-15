Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

Shares of CLLXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.86. 17,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Callinex Mines has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

