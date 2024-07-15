Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
Shares of CLLXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.86. 17,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Callinex Mines has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.60.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
