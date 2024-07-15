Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 1.7 %
CCORF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.77.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
