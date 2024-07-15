Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 1.7 %

CCORF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

