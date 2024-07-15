Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target to GBX 385

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 360 ($4.61) to GBX 385 ($4.93) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.48) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

LON HBR opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.94) on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.90 ($4.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10,250.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.81.

In other news, insider Linda Cook sold 170,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.61), for a total value of £481,503.72 ($616,758.96). Insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

