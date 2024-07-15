Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFP

Canfor Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:CFP opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.41 and a 1-year high of C$23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.82.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.