CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 597,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.