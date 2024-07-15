Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $39,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,523.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 217.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $430.91. The company had a trading volume of 338,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,405. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.43.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

