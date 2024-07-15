Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 394,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,462. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $373.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

