Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,808,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $9,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Up 4.9 %

CVNA stock opened at $136.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $140.91.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $280,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.