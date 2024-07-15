Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $10.18 on Monday, reaching $345.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.16 and a 200 day moving average of $332.24. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.