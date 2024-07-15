Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.53. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

