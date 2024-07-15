Celestia Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $927.70 million and approximately $124.85 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $6.58 or 0.00010348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,056,547,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,056,328,767.123087 with 197,372,294.873087 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.28707181 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $96,658,531.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

