CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CEMEX

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE CX opened at $6.88 on Monday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CEMEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in CEMEX by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 614,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.