CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.68. Approximately 3,805,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,577,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

