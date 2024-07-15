Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Performance
LATG stock remained flat at $11.41 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of -63.39 and a beta of -0.01. Chenghe Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $11.76.
Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Chenghe Acquisition I
Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.
