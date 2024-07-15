Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Performance

LATG stock remained flat at $11.41 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of -63.39 and a beta of -0.01. Chenghe Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition I

About Chenghe Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 170,845 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Chenghe Acquisition I by 19.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

