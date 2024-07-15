Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,536 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 384.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.2 %

SITC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 1,506,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,539,220.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,578,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,354 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

