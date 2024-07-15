Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 340 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 76,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,249 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $555.23. The stock had a trading volume of 724,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,793. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $559.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

