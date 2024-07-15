Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 685 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $120,746,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 944,161 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 700,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 438,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.90. 3,815,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.