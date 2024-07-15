Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 1.0 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What are earnings reports?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.