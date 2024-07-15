Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.10. 2,121,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.66. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

