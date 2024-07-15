Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $228,521,000 after acquiring an additional 57,595 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.86.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $656.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.44. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

