Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,393,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,407,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 778,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.92. The stock had a trading volume of 581,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

