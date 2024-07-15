Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,165,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.87. The stock had a trading volume of 489,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

