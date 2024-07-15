Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $38,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 12,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 32.8% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $5.01 on Monday, hitting $822.96. 887,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,950. The business has a 50-day moving average of $787.33 and a 200 day moving average of $792.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $847.36.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

