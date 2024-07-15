Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 814,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $181.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Waste Connections Company Profile



Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

