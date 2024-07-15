Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,376 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.73.

IQV stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $225.89. 1,056,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,781. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day moving average of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

