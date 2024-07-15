China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.47

Shares of China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.
