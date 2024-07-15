Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 1,209 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.18. 923,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.74.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

