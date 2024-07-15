Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 201,000 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 0.41% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $153,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,926.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 176,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,932. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.